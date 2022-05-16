Stray Kids sells over 1 million copies of latest EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids has sold over one million copies of its latest EP “Oddinary”.





The EP was certified with the “million badge” by a local albums sales tracker, which indicates that the album surpassed one million copies in sales. “Oddinary” is the group’s 2nd million-seller, following its 2nd full-length album “Noeasy” released in 2021.





Stray Kids debuted in 2018 and consists of eight members The group is known for hits such as “My Pace” (2018) and “God’s Menu” (2020).