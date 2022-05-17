Menu Content

Coach Scott Cranford, South Korean Women’s National Softball Team

2022-05-17

Korea24

In April, it was announced that the Korea Baseball Softball Association had appointed American coach Scott Cranford to the women’s national softball team. He had successfully coached and developed athletes in the US at all levels for some 27 years and he was brought to try and help the national team win their first ever medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, before it was postponed.

