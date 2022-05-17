Coach Scott Cranford, South Korean Women’s National Softball Team

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 9th-15th)
In April, it was announced that the Korea Baseball Softball Association had appointed American coach Scott Cranford to the women’s national softball team. He had successfully coached and developed athletes in the US at all levels for some 27 years and he was brought to try and help the national team win their first ever medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, before it was postponed.
