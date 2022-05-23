TWICE’s Nayeon to drop solo EP

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 16th-22nd)
2022-05-23
2022-05-23
Nayeon of girl group TWICE will be releasing a solo EP next month.
“IM NAYEON” will be Nayeon’s first solo EP, and will drop on June 24. The title of the album has a double meaning for the singer’s real name, and also expresses her “confidence as a solo artist” by stating “I’m Nayeon”.
Nayeon debuted in 2015 as a member of girl group Twice. The group recently wrapped up a six-month-long world tour with two encore concerts in Los Angeles last week.
2022-05-23
2022-05-20
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >