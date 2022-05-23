TWICE’s Nayeon to drop solo EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Nayeon of girl group TWICE will be releasing a solo EP next month.





“IM NAYEON” will be Nayeon’s first solo EP, and will drop on June 24. The title of the album has a double meaning for the singer’s real name, and also expresses her “confidence as a solo artist” by stating “I’m Nayeon”.





Nayeon debuted in 2015 as a member of girl group Twice. The group recently wrapped up a six-month-long world tour with two encore concerts in Los Angeles last week.