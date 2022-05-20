Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1119 | May 20th)





ASTRO is back with the 3rd full-length album ‘Drive to Starry Road’. Leading the album is ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ which is an old school funk and disco music with sweet and fresh sentiment that compares one’s lover to “my candy sugar pop” through its lyrics. ASTRO is going to perform ‘밤하늘의 별처럼’ and ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ on Music Bank tonight.





