KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 16th-22nd)

Opening Sequence - TOMORROW X TOGETHER(トゥモローバイトゥギャザー) (Music Bank)





TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Opening Sequence’ performance on Music Bank got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from the video clips that were uploaded last week. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT in short, dropped a new album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9th and got into the second week of promotion with the title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. On last week’s Music Bank, TXT also performed ‘Opening Sequence’, the first track from their latest EP, along with ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. In particular, the ‘Opening Sequence’ performance drew a lot of attention as most people have not expected TXT to perform with a B-side track on the second week. Moreover, TXT showed strong stage presence with impressive live vocals and dancing skills.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=536thRkc-4s