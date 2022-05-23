Police University (13) 뭐 눈엔 뭐만 보이니까

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 16th-22nd)
2022-05-23
#Drama Lines l 2022-05-23
Lines
유동만: 느티나무 후원회 말이다.
니들 그걸로 장난질 많이 쳤드라?
Dong-man: The Zelkova Tree Supporters Association.
You did a lot of wrongdoings through that didn’t you?
고교수: ...뭐?
Professor Ko: …What?
유동만: 경찰들 후원해주는 척 하면서 비리 경찰들한테 돈 건네주고
아주 별 지랄을 다 떨었드만. 장부에 다 나와 있던데, 안 그냐?
Dong-man: You pretended to support cops while giving money to corrupt ones. You did a lot of bullshit. It’s all in the accounts, didn’t you know?
고교수: ...뭐 눈엔 뭐만 보이니까.
Professor Ko: It takes one to know one.
유동만: 쓰레기들이 하는 짓을 너무 잘 아는 거겠지 내가.
Dong-man: Yeah, I know exactly what you trash like to do.
Expression of the Week
뭐 눈엔 뭐만 보이니까 (it takes one to know one)
뭐 – what
눈 – eye
보이다 – v. to see
Casual – 뭐 눈엔 뭐만 보이니까
>> This expression literally means “something is seen (only) to someone’s eyes” which is a saying used to indicate that you will only see what you like or are interested in.
>>The first “뭐,” which means “what,” refers to a subject that is doing the seeing and the second “뭐” refers to the object that is being looked at.
>> 엔 is an abbreviated version of “애는” in this case 눈엔 is short for 눈에는.
2022-05-23
2022-05-20
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >