Movie Spotlight: The Roundup(범죄도시 2, 2022), Mass(매스, 2021)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 16th-22nd)
2022-05-23
2022-05-20
Film critic Jason Bechervaise joins this week’s Movie Spotlight, to review “The Roundup” with Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok) returning as the beast-like cop, now headed to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. Can this sequel to “The Outlaws” continue its success? Jason also shares his thoughts on “Mass” directed by Fran Kranz. The film, which takes place almost entirely inside one room, stars Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and more.
2022-05-23
2022-05-20
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >