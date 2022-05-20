Movie Spotlight: The Roundup(범죄도시 2, 2022), Mass(매스, 2021)

Film critic Jason Bechervaise joins this week’s Movie Spotlight, to review “The Roundup” with Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok) returning as the beast-like cop, now headed to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. Can this sequel to “The Outlaws” continue its success? Jason also shares his thoughts on “Mass” directed by Fran Kranz. The film, which takes place almost entirely inside one room, stars Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and more.