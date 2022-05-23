2022 AB6IX FAN MEETING “AB NEW AREA”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 16th-22nd)
Date: June 4-5
Venue: KBS Arena Hall
AB6IX will meet fans all over the world with their "AB_NEW AREA" fanmeeting tour! The first meeting will begin in Seoul, for two days from June 4-5 at KBS Arena Hall. The fanmeeting tour will also travel to Japan and major cities in the US throughout June and into July. The group recently made a comeback with their fifth EP titled “A to B”. AB6IX debuted in 2019 with their first EP titled “B:Complete”.
