2022 AB6IX FAN MEETING “AB NEW AREA”

AB6IX will meet fans all over the world with their "AB_NEW AREA" fanmeeting tour! The first meeting will begin in Seoul, for two days from June 4-5 at KBS Arena Hall. The fanmeeting tour will also travel to Japan and major cities in the US throughout June and into July. The group recently made a comeback with their fifth EP titled “A to B”. AB6IX debuted in 2019 with their first EP titled “B:Complete”.