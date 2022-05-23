Real name: Park Jae-sang

Genre: K-pop, hip hop

Debut: 2001

Labels: Bidman, LNLT, YG, P Nation

Biography:

PSY (Park Jae-sang) is a singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. Debuting in 2001, PSY is known for his comedic dance moves and stage performances. He’s best known for his international hit “Gangnam Style”. The music video recorded over 4.4 billion views on YouTube as of May, 2022. The music video was the first video in the website’s history to exceed one billion views in 2012, and PSY was recognized by the media as the King of YouTube. In 2018 he left YG Entertainment and founded his own label, P Nation in 2019.





Discography:

Studio & Live

Psy 9th (2021)

4x2=8 (2017)

Chiljip Psy-da (2015)

Psy Six Rules Part. 1 (2012)

PsyFive (2010)

2006 All Night Stand Live & DVD (Live, 2007)

Ssajip (2006)

Remake & Mix #18 (remake, 2005)

3 Mai (2002)

Ssa 2 (2002)

Psy from the Psycho World! (2001)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Gentleman (single, 2013)

Korea (single, 2012)

Father (single, 2012)

Shin Seung-hoon 20th Anniversary with Psy (single, 2010)

Thank You (single, 2010)

In My Eyes feat. Lee Jae-hoon (digital, 2010)

We Are the One (digital, 2006)