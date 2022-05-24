Soyeon Kate LEE - The first woman of Asian descent to join the Juilliard School piano faculty

It was announced in March that Korean-American pianist Soyeon Kate Lee would be joining the faculty of the renowned Juilliard School in New York this summer. A graduate of Juilliard herself, Lee was the winner of the prestigious Naumburg International Piano Competition in 2010, and was praised by the New York Times as a pianist with “a huge, richly varied sound, a lively imagination and a firm sense of style.” She went on to teach piano as well, becoming an associate professor at the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music. She also co-founded “Music by the Glass”, a concert series dedicated to bringing together young professionals in New York who love and want to support classical music. She joined us #TouchBaseInSeoul this week to talk about her new role at Juilliard, her experiences of playing piano competitively and whether there was any sibling rivalry growing up with her pop star younger sister, Lee So-eun.