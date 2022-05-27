Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1120 | May 27th)





SEVENTEEN is dropping the 4th studio album ‘Face the Sun’ at 1PM today and performing on Music Bank tonight with ‘HOT’ and ‘Darl+ing’. Leading the album is ‘HOT’ which is composed by WOOZI, BUMZU and Hwang Hyun; the collaboration of these three most popular K-Pop producers raised K-Pop fans’ expectations. Moreover, ‘Darl+ing’ was pre-released last month and it is the first all-English single for SEVENTEEN. The plus(+) sign in the title ‘Darl+ing’ intends to emphasize the significance of getting together and harmonizing.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv