Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1120 | May 27th)
2022-05-27
SEVENTEEN is dropping the 4th studio album ‘Face the Sun’ at 1PM today and performing on Music Bank tonight with ‘HOT’ and ‘Darl+ing’. Leading the album is ‘HOT’ which is composed by WOOZI, BUMZU and Hwang Hyun; the collaboration of these three most popular K-Pop producers raised K-Pop fans’ expectations. Moreover, ‘Darl+ing’ was pre-released last month and it is the first all-English single for SEVENTEEN. The plus(+) sign in the title ‘Darl+ing’ intends to emphasize the significance of getting together and harmonizing.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
2022-05-27
2022-05-23
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >