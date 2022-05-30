Son Heung-min Becomes First Asian to Win Scoring Title in Premier League

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 23rd-29th)
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-05-29
South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has become the first Asian to win the title of top scorer in the league.
Son netted two goals in the second half of the club’s final match of the season against Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England on Sunday, contributing to the team's 5-0 victory.
Tottenham finished in fourth place and clinched a berth in next season's UEFA Champions League.
With the two goals, Son finished the 2021-2022 season with a career-high 23 goals. He shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
