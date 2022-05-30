Korean films win two prizes at Cannes

ⓒ YONHAP News

Following "Parasite" and its triumphant victory at Cannes in 2019, two Korean films have picked up an award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped up on May 28.





Actor Song Kang-ho took home the Best Actor Award for his performance in “Broker” and director Park Chan-wook won Best Director for his 11th feature film “Decision to Leave”.





Song’s Best Actor Award was the first for a Korean male actor, and the fourth for an Asian actor. It was also director Park Chan-wook’s first time winning Best Director at Cannes, although two of his works ("Oldboy" and "Thirst") have won other prizes at Cannes before.