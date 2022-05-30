Seventeen donates for children’s education

ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

According to UNESCO’s Korean National Commission, Seventeen has made a donation for educationally marginalized children across the world.





The donation was made on the group’s 7th debut anniversary, and a day before the release of their brand new 4th studio album “Face the Sun”. “Face the Sun” was released on May 27.





The donation by the 13-member act will be used for the Korean Commission’s program to help underprivileged children in Asia and Africa get a better education. The donation amount has not been disclosed.