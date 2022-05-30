Kang Daniel returns with first studio album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 23rd-29th)
2022-05-30
2022-05-30
Kang Daniel, a former member of the project group Wanna One, made a comeback with his first full-length album.
“The Story” was released on May 24, nearly three years after his last release, the EP “Color on Me” was released in July 2019.
“The Story” includes ten tracks, including the lead single “Upside Down.” Kang described the lead single as a mid-tempo song meant to be comfortable to listen to and particularly when behind the wheel.
2022-05-30
2022-05-27
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >