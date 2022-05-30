Menu Content

Kang Daniel returns with first studio album

2022-05-30

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

Kang Daniel, a former member of the project group Wanna One, made a comeback with his first full-length album. 


“The Story” was released on May 24, nearly three years after his last release, the EP “Color on Me” was released in July 2019. 


“The Story” includes ten tracks, including the lead single “Upside Down.” Kang described the lead single as a mid-tempo song meant to be comfortable to listen to and particularly when behind the wheel. 

