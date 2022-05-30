Stray Kids opens two pop-up stores in Seoul

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids opened two pop-up stores in Seoul selling merchandise under the theme of animal characters called SKZOO. SKZOO, a combination of SKZ, which is the abbreviation for the band’s name and zoo, is a set of animal characters designed after the group’s members.





From May 30 to June 15, the pop-up stores will operate at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido and the Soundwave Hapjeong cafe.





The stores display and sell the boy band’s merchandise, including 35 new items released for the pop-up. Photo zones and special events are offered to visitors. Eight drinks and desserts designed after SKZOO characters are available at Soundwave Hapjeong.