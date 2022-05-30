2022 WJSN CONCERT WONDERLAND

Date: June 11-12

Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park





WJSN will be holding a concert titled “Wonderland” in June. The event will be the group’s first in-person solo concert in over three years and will be held at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul from June 11 to 12. The group had to cancel their 2020 concert, “Obliviate”, due to the spread of COVID-19. “Wonderland” promises to take fans on a fantasy trip to a mystical world and will be available both online and offline.