KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 23rd-29th)

SEVENTEEN(세븐틴) - HOT (Music Bank)





SEVENTEEN’s ‘HOT’ performance video on Music Bank got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel during last week, from May 23rd to 29th. SEVENTEEN made a comeback with a new full-length album ‘Face the Sun’ on May 27th and embarked on local music show promotion starting with Music Bank. On a stage set decorated with sculptures of sun, the 13 members showed synchronized performance and expressed the theme of ‘courage’ comparing it to the situation of facing the sun.





