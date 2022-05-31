So Yun UM - From liquor stores to Tribeca, exploring identity through a personal documentary

Korean-American filmmaker So Yun Um’s first debut feature, “Liquor Store Dreams”, will be making its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in June.





What started as a short film called “Liquor Store Babies”, exploring the sacrifices made by first generation Asian immigrants in the US such as her father, soon became a crowdfunded project for a feature-length documentary that further explores the Asian American identity.





She joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about how she got started as a filmmaker, what led her to make this documentary and how she feels as it is about to be shown to the public for the first time.