Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1121 | June 3rd)





Jo YuRi is making a comeback with an EP 'Op.22 Y-Waltz : in Major' and performing with the title track ‘러브 쉿!’ on Music Bank tonight. The title track '러브 쉿!' is an up tempo pop dance music that matches Jo YuRi's powerful vocal tone and funky guitar sound. The lyrics deal with one's positive and confident way of life despite breakup.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv