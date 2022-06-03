Song Kang-ho, Park Chan-wook Return Home after Cannes

ⓒYONHAP News

Song Kang-ho has returned to South Korea after winning the country's first best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in the movie "Broker."

Walking out of an arrivals gate at Incheon International Airport on Monday, Song thanked Korean movie fans for their support and said that the achievement wouldn't have been possible if not for the fans.

Speaking to the hundreds of fans and journalists congregated to mark the historic honor, he explained that the movie is a unique and touching story that can be enjoyed as a story about the people, society and our emotions and asked for support when it hits the theaters soon.

Song received the Best Actor award at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday for his lead performance in the Korean drama "Broker," written and directed by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The movie depicts the relationships of characters formed through a baby box, where people anonymously drop off newborns that they can't raise.

Director Park Chan-wook, winner of the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his romance film "Decision to Leave,” also returned home Monday.

Park arrived at Incheon at around 6:10 p.m. together with actor Park Hae-il, who stars in the movie.

Asked by reporters to comment on his feat, Park gave a witty reply, saying he was hoping that his film would secure the best actor and actress awards so that more actors would want to work with him in the future.

On the latest award being his third from the prestigious film festival, Park said with a smile that he is concerned that the public will come to think that he is someone who only makes art films.

Park said his movies are commercial features aimed at the general public.