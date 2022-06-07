KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 30th-June 5th)

ⓒKBS

The video clip of LE SERRAFIM’s ‘FEARLESS’ performance on Music Bank got the most views from KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel during last seven days. Last week was the final week of LE SERRAFIM’s promotion with the debut title ‘FEARLESS’. Wrapping up the ‘FEARLESS’ era, the leader of the team, Kim Chaewon, showed an impressive ending fairy poise making a rock hand sign.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

