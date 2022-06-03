Menu Content

Movie Spotlight: Jurassic World Dominion, Cassiopeia

2022-06-03

Korea24

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join this week’s Movie Spotlight, to review “Jurassic World: Dominion” which is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nubar, with dinosaurs now living alongside humans. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the conclusion to the original Jurassic Park trilogy.  Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on the Korean film “Cassiopeia” directed by Shin Yeon-shick. Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki plays the role of Seo Hyun-jin’s father who takes care of his daughter as she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

