2022 Noel Concert “Cafe June”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 30th-June 5th)
2022-06-07
2022-06-06
Date: June 18-19
Venue: Yes24 Live Hall
Noel will be holding a concert this month. The concert will be held from June 18-19 at Yes24 Live Hall called “Cafe June”. The Saturday concert will be held at 7 p.m. and the Sunday concert will be held at 5 p.m. The group recently released a project album in April. Debuting in 2002, the group consists of five members, and have hits such as “I Miss You”.
2022-06-07
2022-06-03
2022-02-22
