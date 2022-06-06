Menu Content

2022 Noel Concert “Cafe June”

2022-06-06

K-POP Connection

Date: June 18-19

Venue: Yes24 Live Hall


Noel will be holding a concert this month. The concert will be held from June 18-19 at Yes24 Live Hall called “Cafe June”.  The Saturday concert will be held at 7 p.m. and the Sunday concert will be held at 5 p.m. The group recently released a project album in April. Debuting in 2002, the group consists of five members, and have hits such as “I Miss You”. 

