Lapillus reveals logo video ahead of debut

ⓒ MLD Entertainment

Lapillus, a brand new girl group from MLD Entertainment, has revealed its logo video on June 6.





The group is set to debut on June 20, and is the label’s first girl group since Momoland’s debut six years ago.





The logo video has been uploaded on YouTube, and shows six mysterious rays of light shifting into the letters “LAPILLUS” followed by the girl group’s logo image. The light signifies six members of the group – Shana, Haeun, Seowon, Yue, Bessie and Chanty, who were earlier revealed in May.