BTS drops new album ‘Proof’ on June 10

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 30th-June 5th)
2022-06-07
2022-06-08
BTS will drop its highly-anticipated new album “Proof” on June 10, US time.
“Proof” is an anthology album encompassing the group’s nine-year career. It will consist of three CDs and 48 tracks, including three new songs.
The new song titles are, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” which was written with the help of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”.
After the release of the new album, the group will promote it by making appearances on domestic music ranking shows, which will be the first for the band since March 2020.
2022-06-07
2022-06-03
2022-02-22
