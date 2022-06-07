“A Dog’s Story” by Rhee Ji-myong.

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

While jobless people died of starvation all around them, Hyung-moo’s family fortunately escaped that sad fate, thanks to his business-savvy wife.





“Lucky for you, you have a loaded wife. I guess a drunkard husband is still a husband.” (Widow Park)

“What did you say? What kind of a husband?”

“Umm, I said I’m lucky that I don’t have a husband. Wives used to make money by selling hamji when they got old.”

“What do you mean by that? What a load of crap!”

Selling hamji meant selling their bodies.









설핏하던 해가 서산을 넘자

부챗살 같은 핏빛 노을이 산마루를 물들였다.

The dimly lit sun colored the ridge in a bloody glow as it fell behind the western mountains.





까마귀 한 놈이 빗살을 안고 너울너울 날아옌다.

A crow flapped its wings, the radiant glimmer in its embrace.





시커먼 놈이지만 노을빛에 물들어 제법 봉황 같다.

Although the bird is black, it resembled a phoenix when illuminated by the golden sunset.





“선일아, 저거 봐라. 수탉이 저렇게 높이 날 수 있냐?”

“Sun-il, look at that. How can a rooster fly that high?”





하늘을 보던 형무가 친구와 땅따먹기 놀음을 하는 아들에게 묻는다.

Hyung-moo with his eyes on the sky asked his son.





“아부지, 돌았잼까? 그게 어째 수탉임까? 까마귀지.”

“Are you out of your mind? That’s no rooster. It’s a crow.”













# Interview with SNU Korean Literature Professor Bang Min-ho

This is a story of a Communist Party member and supervisor of a state-owned coal mine who realizes that he cannot rely on the socialist economy or the party for his survival and decides to make money on his own like his wife. There is a part at the beginning and end of the story where Hyung-moo mistakes a crow for a rooster. This is a metaphor for Hyung-moo himself who doesn’t realize the gravity of the situation he is in.









그 며칠간 구류장 여독을 풀며 생각을 거듭하던 형무는

저녁 때 민수를 찾아갔다.

Having thought long and hard while he recovered from his stay in the detention center, Hyung-moo went to visit Min-su in the evening





밤차로 혜산장에 갖고 갈 생선을 얼음과 함께 포장하던 민수가 깜짝 놀란다.

Min-su, who was packing fish in ice to be sold in Hyesan Market, was surprised to see him.







“민수야, 내 전번 날은 진짜 미안했다.

내가 비린내 그만 풍기라며 혜산 갈 때 널 비웃었잖니”

“Min-su, I’m really sorry for making fun of you for smelling like fish.” (Hyung-moo)





민수는 괜찮수, 거 배낭 아가리 좀 벌려 주겠소, 했고,

둘은 함께 비닐에 포장한 생선을 배낭 안에 넣었다.

Min-su simply forgave him and asked him to open up his backpack. The two men put the fish wrapped in plastic in the backpack.





“민수야, 나두 이젠 생선장사 해 볼란다.

구멍, 요령, 판, 다 알려줄 거지?”

“Min-su, I’m thinking about starting a fish business. You will show me the ropes, right?”







둘이면 이윤을 곱절을 떨구겠다고 좋아하던 민수가

탄광서 한다 하는 간부님이 푹 젖은 고기배낭 메고 다닐 수 있겠소, 하며 놀린다.

Min-su looked forward to making twice as much profit with Hyung-moo. He even kidded, “Can a mine supervisor carry around a wet fish bag?”







저녁 해가 지며 서산마루가 붉게 물들었다.

시커먼 새가 또 너울너울 난다.

얼핏 봐도 까마귀다.

The sun dropped below the horizon to color the mountains red.

A black bird again flew by.

Even at a glance, it was a crow.





세월이 하도 퀴퀴하니 까마귀 세상이 됐나, 하고 중얼거리던 형무가 똑 걸음을 멈춘다.

“The world must be a nasty place to bring so many crows,” Hyung-moo mumbled. Then he stopped dead.









Rhee Ji-myong (Born in Chongjin, 1953 )

Debuted with “Where Is Life” in 2008