Red Shoes (1) 조심하지

Lines

진아: 엄마 얼굴 왜 그래? 피 나.

Jin-ah: Mom, what’s wrong with your face? It’s bleeding.

희경: 으응. 엄마 탁자에 부딪쳤어.

Hee-kyung: Um. I ran into the table.

진아: 조심하지. 아프겠다.

Jin-ah: You should have been careful. It looks painful.

희경: 자, 어서.

Hee-kyung: Here, hurry.





Expression of the Week

조심하지 (you should have been careful)





조심하다 – v. to be careful in speech, behavior, etc., not to get in trouble





Casual – 조심하지

Polite – 조심하시지 (그랬어요)





>> This expression is used to express regret for not being careful when the other person made a mistake or did something wrong.





>>”~그랬어요” has been omitted from “조심하지 그랬어요” and the ending “~지” is a sentence-final ending used to advise the listener to do something (together).



