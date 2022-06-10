Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1122 | June 10th)





TRENDZ and woo!ah! each dropped new EPs and listed their names on tonight’s Music Bank comeback lineup.





TRENDZ’s new title track, WHO [吼], is a hip-hop dance music that deals with a story of the seven members looking for an answer facing two ways. In particular, the letter ‘吼’, which is a Chinese character that stands for ‘mourning’, was used to express one’s internal confusion standing at a crossroads.





On the other hand, woo!ah! is back with a bright summer track called ‘단거(Danger)’. Through the phrase “I’m in love I’m in danger” that repetitively appears in the lyrics, woo!ah! compares one’s lover as sweets (단 거) and danger at the same time.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv