Oldest TV Presenter Song Hae Dies at Age of 95

Korea’s oldest TV presenter, Song Hae, died on Wednesday at the age of 95.

According to police and medical sources, Song, who hosted the popular weekly KBS TV program “Korea Sings,” died at his residence in Seoul’s Gangnam area.

Song had been hospitalized last month and earlier in January. He had also been infected with COVID-19 in March.

He had recently considered stepping down from the singing contest program due to health reasons, and was absent from the first outdoor shoot in two years on Sunday.

Born in 1927, Song hosted “Korea Sings” for 34 years and this April he was listed as the world's oldest TV music talent show host in the Guinness World Records.

Song is survived by his two daughters.

A funeral service was held at KBS in Seoul on Friday for Song.

A hearse carrying the body of Song arrived at KBS on Friday morning after touring parts of Seoul's Nakwon area where Song frequented.

Lim Soo-min, Song's co-host, said he had made significant contributions to the development of KBS and the nation's broadcasting culture, citing his Guinness World Record as the world's oldest TV music talent show host, which he attained earlier this year.

Following the service, the funeral procession headed to a crematorium in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.

Song will be laid to rest next to his late wife in Dalseong County in Daegu, which is considered to be his second hometown after Chaeyrong County in North Korea's South Hwanghae Province.