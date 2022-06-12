Unvaccinated Overseas Travelers No Longer Required to Undergo 7-Day Quarantine

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 6th-12th)
2022-06-12
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-06-12
As of Wednesday, the government no longer requires unvaccinated overseas travelers to undergo a seven-day quarantine upon entry to South Korea.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters said the decision came as the COVID-19 situation both at home and abroad has begun to stabilize and is in line with similar steps taken by other countries, including Germany, Britain and Denmark.
In addition to a suspension of the policy, recent arrivals currently in quarantine who tested negative for the virus upon entry were released.
However, the government will maintain the testing policy requiring travelers to complete a PCR or professionally conducted rapid antigen test prior to entry and a PCR test within three days of entry. Passengers boarding flights bound for South Korea will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result.
