KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 6th-12th)

SECRET NUMBER(시크릿넘버) - DOOMCHITA(둠치타) (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

SECRET NUMBER dropped a new single ‘DOOMCHITA’ on June 8th and unveiled the performance on Music Bank last Friday. The ‘DOOMCHITA’ performance video on Music Bank got the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from June 6th to 12th, gaining 682K views in three days. SECRET NUMBER’s new single ‘DOOMCHITA’ is a hip-hop dance music based on trap beat and intense brass sound that contains a message about self-confidence.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urK9LXQiwRs