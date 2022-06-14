NCT Dream’s latest album sells over 3.6 million copies

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 6th-12th)
2022-06-12
2022-06-14
NCT Dream’s second full-length album “Glitch Mode” and its repackaged version “Beatbox” has sold over 3.6 million copies in total.
According to the group’s label, SM Entertainment, the sales figure is a new record for the band.
“Glitch Mode” dropped in March, and sold over 2 million copies while its repackaged version “Beatbox” dropped in May and sold over 1.5 million copies. Last year, the band’s first studio album “Hot Sauce” and its repackaged version, “Hello Future”, also sold over 3 million copies combined.
2022-06-12
2022-06-10
2022-02-22
