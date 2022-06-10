Movie Spotlight: Broker, Missing Yoon (June 10, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Eunice in the studio for this week’s Movie Spotlight. This week, we review two Korean films available at the box office.

First up is “Broker(브로커),” directed by well-known Japanese auteur Kore-eda Hirokazu. It was his first time working in Korea, and he assembled a star-studded cast including Song Kang-ho, Kang Dong-won, Bae Doo-na, Lee Joo-young, and IU(Lee Ji-eun). Song Kang-ho won Best Actor for his role at the Cannes Film Festival.





Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on the Korean film “Missing Yoon(윤시내가 사라졌다)” directed by Kim Jin-hwa. This independent feature premiered at the Jeonju International Film Festival in May, and actor Oh Min-ae won an acting award for her role in the movie.