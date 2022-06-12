Red Shoes (2) 어떻게 된 거야?

Lines

젬마: 어우 야. 이거 좀 놔봐 좀.

Jem-ma: Goodness, please. Can you let go?

유경: 너 어떻게 된 거야. 말해봐 얼른.

You-kyung: What happened. Tell me. Now.

젬마: 하아

Jem-ma; (sighs)

유경: 말해보라니까.

You-kyung: Tell me.

젬마: 나 돈 빌렸던 사채업자들 그 사람들이 찾아왔었어.

나한테 행패 부리니까 대표님이 그 사람 쫓아버린 거구.

The loan sharks I borrowed money from? They came after me.

They were harassing me and he chased them away.

유경: 세상에! 그럼 대표님 이마 다친 게 그것 때문이야?

You-kyung: Oh my gosh! So, his forehead was hurt because of that?





Expression of the Week

어떻게 된 거야 (what happened)





거 – a colloquial way of saying 것, a bound noun used to refer to a thing or fact that is not specified or determined by someone





Casual – 어떻게 된 거야

Polite – 어떻게 된 거예요?





>> This expression is used to show that you are very curious about what happened or what is going on with the other person.





>> Instead of “것” you can also use “일” and say “어떻게 된 일이야?”



