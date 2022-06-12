Red Shoes (2) 어떻게 된 거야?

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 6th-12th)
젬마: 어우 야. 이거 좀 놔봐 좀.
Jem-ma: Goodness, please. Can you let go?
유경: 너 어떻게 된 거야. 말해봐 얼른.
You-kyung: What happened. Tell me. Now.
젬마: 하아
Jem-ma; (sighs)
유경: 말해보라니까.
You-kyung: Tell me.
젬마: 나 돈 빌렸던 사채업자들 그 사람들이 찾아왔었어.
나한테 행패 부리니까 대표님이 그 사람 쫓아버린 거구.
The loan sharks I borrowed money from? They came after me.
They were harassing me and he chased them away.
유경: 세상에! 그럼 대표님 이마 다친 게 그것 때문이야?
You-kyung: Oh my gosh! So, his forehead was hurt because of that?
Expression of the Week
어떻게 된 거야 (what happened)
거 – a colloquial way of saying 것, a bound noun used to refer to a thing or fact that is not specified or determined by someone
Casual – 어떻게 된 거야
Polite – 어떻게 된 거예요?
>> This expression is used to show that you are very curious about what happened or what is going on with the other person.
>> Instead of “것” you can also use “일” and say “어떻게 된 일이야?”
