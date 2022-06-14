YouTuber Jay Lee(a.k.a. wineking), helping people understand wine can be fun

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 6th-12th)
If you are into wine, you may have seen some of his videos pop up on your recommendations. With over 304k subscribers and over 25 million total views, Jay Lee (wineking) has been grabbing the attention of viewers with his fun videos related to wine, blind tasting and sometimes pranking his mentors who are masters of wine. For Touch Base in Seoul, we were able to chat with Jay Lee during his trip to Korea, where he’s been eating and drinking his way along the east coast with his mentor Peter.
