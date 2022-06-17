Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1123 | June 17th)





DRIPPIN is unveiling ‘ZERO’ performance today evening on Music Bank. The group dropped the second single album ‘Villain : ZERO’ on June 15th and embarked on a promotion with the title track ‘ZERO’ which deals with a prequel of the story in their last mini album ‘Villain’.





In addition, DAWN is also back with a single ‘Stupid Cool’ and performing the new track on today’s Music Bank. DAWN’s new track ‘Stupid Cool’ is a rock based hip-hop track with rhythmical guitar sound and heavy 808 beat.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv