Red Shoes (3) 알아서 잘 할게요

2022-06-20
#Drama Lines l 2022-06-20
Lines
옥경: 근데 갈수록 얼굴은 왜 이렇게 엉망이야. 회사 생활이 힘들어서 그래?
젬마야. 엄만 니가 그 회사 그만 다녔으면 좋겠다.
입사한 지 얼마 안 된 건 알지만
Ok-kyung: Why is your face looking worse every time I see you? Is it because of work?
Jemma, I just want you to quit. Although I know it hasn’t been long since you started.
젬마: 걱정 말아요, 엄마. 제가 알아서 잘 할게요.
Jem-ma: Don’t worry, Mom. I’ll take care of myself.
Expression of the Week
알아서 잘 할게요 (I’ll take care of myself)
알다 – v. to know, understand
Casual – 알아서 잘 할게
Polite – 알아서 잘 할게요
>> This expression is to indicate to the hearer that the speaker has understood their concern or advice, but they will make good judgement based on their own decisions.
>> The expression can sound rude at times, so the speaker needs to be careful of their tone when using this expression, especially to elders.
>>Can be used as a command to others as in “네 일은 네가 알아서 해라” (You should take care of your own business).
