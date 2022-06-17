Movie Spotlight: The Witch Part 2, Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Song Seryun in the studio for this week’s Movie Spotlight.





The first film is “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One” directed by Park Hoon-jung. A sequel to the 2018 film starring Kim Da-mi. While Kim Da-mi also makes an appearance, “The Witch 2” features another newcomer, actor Shin Shi-a, playing Kim Da-mi’s twin sister.





Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on the latest by Disney and Pixar, “Lightyear.” A spinoff of the ‘Toy Story“ series, this movie tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy we see in the series.