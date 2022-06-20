2022 Im Chang-jung Nationwide Tour Concert “Multiverse” in Ilsan

Date: July 2

Venue: Goyang Gymnasium





Im Chang-jung’s 2022 Nationwide Tour Concert “Multiverse” – the Ilsan leg will be held on July 2nd at Goyang Gymnasium. The singer has built an expanded “multiverse” playing a wide variety of characters, from singer, to actor, life counselor, producer, father etc. His diverse characters will all come to life in the “Multiverse” concert as each character is unveiled one by one.