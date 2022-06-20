Menu Content

James Lynch of UNHCR Korea on World Refugee Day

2022-06-20

Korea24

June 20 marks World Refugee Day, honoring refugees around the globe and celebrating their strength and courage. The state of global displacement is dire, with the ongoing conflicts and even climate change forcing people to leave their homes. To talk more about World Refugee Day and South Korea’s role, James Lynch, the representative of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) in Korea joins the show.

