James Lynch of UNHCR Korea on World Refugee Day

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 13th-19th)
2022-06-20
June 20 marks World Refugee Day, honoring refugees around the globe and celebrating their strength and courage. The state of global displacement is dire, with the ongoing conflicts and even climate change forcing people to leave their homes. To talk more about World Refugee Day and South Korea’s role, James Lynch, the representative of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) in Korea joins the show.
