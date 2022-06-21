Head Coach Kim RASMUSSEN - Inspiring South Korean handball to rediscover its magic

For the first time in its history, the South Korean women’s national handball team appointed a foreign head coach in May, hoping to improve the team’s development ahead of the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics in 2024.





They turned to the Danish coach Kim Rasmussen, who has previously coached the national women’s teams of Poland, Hungary and Montenegro. He also led the Romanian team CSM Bucharest to win the EHF Champions League in 2016.





He joined us for #TouchBaseInSeoul to talk about why he took on this challenge, what made the past Korean teams special, and how he hopes to inspire the current squad to rediscover that magic.