Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1124 | June 24th)





The first half special of Music Bank is coming up 6:10PM tonight with a lineup full of K-Pop celebrities that honored the first half of 2022 K-Pop scene. First of all, NAYEON from TWICE is going to unveil her solo debut performance for the first time on Music Bank with ‘POP!’, the title track from her debut album ‘IM NAYEON’. In addition, Kep1er, who dropped a new EP ‘DOUBLAST’ on June 20th, is making a comeback stage with the leading track ‘Up!’ to show a refreshing and energetic performance with unexpected charms. Moreover, the special collaboration stages that are scheduled tonight such as the Music Bank hosts, WONYOUNG from IVE & SUNGHOON from ENHYPEN, and the siblings, MOONBIN from ASTRO & Moon Sua from Billlie, raised a myriad of viewers’ expectations.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv