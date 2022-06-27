KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)

POP! - NAYEON(TWICE) [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220624





The video clip of NAYEON’s solo debut performance on Music Bank got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from June 20th to 26th, reaching more than 2.5M views in three days. NAYEON from TWICE, who dropped a solo debut EP ‘IM NAYEON’ on June 24th, unveiled the title track ‘POP!’ on Music Bank last week. Against a fancy stage set with the title of her album ‘IM NAYEON’ written on, NAYEON showed professional singing and dancing skills, proving her seven years of experience as a top K-Pop artist.





