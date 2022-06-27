BTS places 4th on Billboard 200 with 'Proof'

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)
BTS’ latest anthology album “Proof” has ranked 4th place on Billboard’s main albums chart for this week. The album has remained in the top 10 for two consecutive weeks since its debut on June 10.
Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and digital sales records. The album fell three notches after hitting the top spot in the previous week
“Proof” was the group’s 6th chart-topper after “Love Yourself: Tear” (2018), “Love Yourself: Answer” (2018), “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019), “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020), and “Be” (2020).
