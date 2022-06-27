Seventeen to hold three Japanese concerts in 2H

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)
2022-06-27
2022-06-27
Seventeen will tour three Japanese cities from November to December this year. It will be the band’s first dome tour in Japan.
The Japan leg is likely to be the final part of its upcoming international tour. The first show was held in Seoul on June 25 and the group will move onto North America in August and then come back to Asian cities.
The group’s latest album “Face the Sun” has stayed on the Billboard 200 for a 2nd week at No. 23, after debuting at No. 7, a record for the band.
2022-06-27
2022-06-24
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >