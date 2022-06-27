Heize to drop new release on June 30

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)
2022-06-27
2022-06-27
Heize will be releasing her 2nd studio album on June 30.
Ahead of the album release, she gave fans a taste of the album with a single from it called “Distance” which dropped on June 23.
“Distance” is a collaboration with I.M of Monsta X, a rapper and producer of the band. They wrote the song together and it will be one of the 10 tracks included in the new album.
Other featured artists range from Minnie of (G)I-dle to rapper Giriboy.
2022-06-27
2022-06-24
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >