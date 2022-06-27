2022 Uni Music Festival Concert - UNICON Guckkasten X Craxilver

Date: July 9-10

Venue: Kwangwoon University Donghae Arts Center





Under the slogan, “Your Needs Will Come True,” the 2022 UNICON featuring two bands, Guckkasten and Craxilver, will be held for two days from July 9 at Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Arts Center. The festival-style concerts will give music fans and audiences a chance to enjoy live performances in a free and laid back atmosphere.