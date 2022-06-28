H.E. Philip Turner, Celebrating 60 years of South Korea-New Zealand ties

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-26th)
2022-06-27
2022-06-28
South Korea and New Zealand celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. To mark the occasion we invited H.E. Philip Turner, New Zealand’s Ambassador to South Korea, to the studio for #TouchBaseInSeoul.
He joins us to discuss the relationship, which he describes as “forged in blood” since the Korean War, and the importance of trade and people-to-people exchanges over the years. He also talks about his concurrent role as Ambassador to North Korea, and what it meant to be the first openly gay ambassador in South Korea.
2022-06-27
2022-06-24
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >