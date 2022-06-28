H.E. Philip Turner, Celebrating 60 years of South Korea-New Zealand ties

South Korea and New Zealand celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. To mark the occasion we invited H.E. Philip Turner, New Zealand’s Ambassador to South Korea, to the studio for #TouchBaseInSeoul.





He joins us to discuss the relationship, which he describes as “forged in blood” since the Korean War, and the importance of trade and people-to-people exchanges over the years. He also talks about his concurrent role as Ambassador to North Korea, and what it meant to be the first openly gay ambassador in South Korea.