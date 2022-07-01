Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1125 | July 1st)





SUNMI is going to perform on Music Bank today with her new single ‘열이 올라요 (Heart Burn)’. The new track is a dance music with addictive melody that deals with one’s midsummer love story, which can also be explained as a daytime version music of SUNMI’s former song ‘pporappippam’. As SUNMI used different items such as large fans and rubber bands in the music video, people’s expectations on her live performance today have risen.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv